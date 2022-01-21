Mission: Impossible 7 And 8 Release Dates Have Been Delayed Again

I hope you hadn't started your "Mission: Impossible" marathons in anticipation of watching the next two movies in the long-running, death-defying, and wildly entertaining franchise. This isn't likely to come as a surprise to anyone who's been following along with the many production pauses and release date shuffles that have plagued the next two entries of the Tom Cruise-starring action vehicles, but today we've received word that — once again — "Mission: Impossible 7" and "Mission: Impossible 8" have experienced yet another round of delays, this time pushing both sequels back by nearly an entire year.

On one hand, this is easier to come to terms with when the reason for the delay is on account of the ongoing pandemic and, particularly, the rise of Omicron variant cases around the world. Whatever release date makes for the safest overall theatrical rollout for as many people as humanely possible is perfectly fine by me. On the other hand, however, it can't help but feel like we're almost right back to where we started in the first quarter of 2020, watching helplessly as all our most anticipated movies seemingly disappeared before our eyes. Though there are obviously much more important health concerns to be worried about, it's okay to admit that this is a major bummer, too!

The disappointing news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, who confirms that Covid is to blame for these new delays affecting the two follow-ups to 2018's "Mission: Impossible — Fallout." With "Mission: Impossible 7" and "Mission: Impossible 8" previously scheduled for a September 30, 2022 and July 7, 2023 debut, respectively, both Paramount and Skydance released a statement on the decision and the timing for when audiences can expect to see both movies come to theaters now:

"After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for 'Mission: Impossible 7' & '8' in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic. The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience."