12 Reasons Raiders Of The Lost Ark Is (Still) The Best Indiana Jones Film

There's a recent phenomenon surrounding the "Indiana Jones" series — we often see articles saying why "The Temple of Doom" or "The Last Crusade" is actually the best installment, ignoring the seminal "Raiders of the Lost Ark." Now, the sequels are great in very different ways; "Temple of Doom" earns points for trying to do something different, and "The Last Crusade" successfully recaptured the magic of the original film, albeit with a more comic tone. But for every memorable moment in the sequels, there is an antecedent present in "Raiders." As Steven Spielberg himself put it: "The first Indy, for me, is the most perfect of the three. I've never gone back and said I could have done anything better than what I achieved on that film."

In all the clamor to name one of them the "best" Indiana Jones film, "Raiders" often gets dismissed as being a boring answer, and as such nobody seems too keen to defend it. If anything, it's so established that this is the best in the series that it seems to have picked up a reputation as being overrated now. So, it seemed as good a time as any to take a look at what made the first film so special.

Obviously, there are some constants throughout the original three films that remain strong throughout. The set design, Spielberg's direction, John William's iconic score, and Harrison Ford's energetic, take-no-prisoners performance are obviously incredible, but this is true of all three films, so they are ineligible for consideration here — there is one exception to this, but we'll come to that later.