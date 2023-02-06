80 For Brady, BTS, And The Chosen Remind Us The Box Office Should Be More Than Just Marvel And Avatar

It was a not-at-all-insignificant weekend at the box office as "Avatar: The Way of Water" was finally forced to surrender the top spot, with M. Night Shyamalan's "Knock at the Cabin" earning its place in history as the movie to get the job done. And while that is certainly the headline-worthy story to come from this past weekend, it's by no means the only story worth examining. That's because several other movies and bits of specialty programming entered the fold and did quite well, despite the heavy competition. This includes "80 for Brady," a BTS concert documentary, and the season finale of a faith-based TV show. There was room for all, and that is something the industry at large would do well to make note of.

Director Kyle Marvin's "80 for Brady" actually managed to beat expectations and land in the number two spot on its opening weekend, taking in $12.5 million. Mind you, this is a movie that features a female-led cast with stars in their 70s and 80s. This is the kind of movie that just a year or two would have screamed "straight to streaming," even with Tom Brady's good name attached. And yet, Paramount Pictures wisely understood that audiences will show up when they are served the right dish.

Not only did the film do well in its debut, but its A CinemaScore suggests word of mouth will keep the money coming for weeks. It's the kind of movie that was only found on Netflix throughout 2020 and 2021 – the kind of movie that the pandemic seemingly killed in terms of theatrical viability. And yet, here we are in 2023 with audiences proving they will turn up.