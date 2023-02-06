Knock At The Cabin Officially Knocks Avatar The Way Of Water From #1 At The Box Office
It was one heck of a run, but all things must end — even if you're James Cameron. Such was the case over the weekend at the box office when "Avatar: The Way of Water" was finally kicked from the top spot by none other than the master of cinematic twists himself, M. Night Shyamalan. His latest, the divisive "Knock at the Cabin" (read our review here), did more than enough business to overtake Cameron's big sci-fi sequel. In fact, the latter film fell to the number three spot, with Paramount's "80 for Brady" landing at number two. Tom Brady can't win 'em all.
"Knock at the Cabin" debuted to $14.2 million in its opening weekend, per Box Office Mojo. On the plus side, it's Shyamalan's seventh movie to debut at number one on the charts. On the not-so-great side, it was his lowest grossing number one debut, and earned a rough C CinemaScore to boot. That's to say, audiences were pretty mixed on the "Sixth Sense" filmmaker's latest, which stars Dave Bautista. What does that mean for the weeks ahead? Well, the word of mouth probably won't be great and the $20 million Universal thriller will need help from overseas to break even during its theatrical run. But, for now, it looks good enough.
"80 for Brady," meanwhile, debuted to $12.5 million. It's a really solid start for a firmly adult-skewing movie about a group of four lifelong friends who take a trip to see Brady play at the 2017 Super Bowl, although it will need to hold well to justify the $28 million budget. But word of mouth figures to be good for this one, given its A CinemaScore, so Paramount can count this as a win. Being in the Tom Brady business is good, apparently.
Way of Water passes Titanic overseas, Otto holds strong
"Way of Water" took in $10.8 million in its eighth frame, representing a 32.4% drop. It figures to pass "Titanic" ($2.19 billion) very soon to become the third highest-grossing movie ever. It already did so overseas, with James Cameron's latest sitting at $636.4 million domestic and $1.538 billion overseas. However, "Titanic" is set to be re-released in theaters this upcoming weekend, which should make things interesting when it comes to the final numbers. No matter what, Cameron wins.
"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" added another $7.9 million, coming in at number four, continuing to capitalize on the fact that no other family friendly movies are out right now. It stands at $368.5 million worldwide and passed $150 million domestically over the weekend. So yeah, Universal and DreamWorks should be quite happy. Rounding out the top five was "BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas," with the concert film taking in a surprising $6.2 million. This sort of thing is great for theaters as it provides a unique way to get some butts in seats. Everyone wins. Just outside the top five, though, was "A Man Called Otto," with the Tom Hanks dramedy continuing to draw a crowd, adding another $4.17 million. It should cross $100 million worldwide before its run is over.
Meanwhile, "The Chosen: Season 3 Finale" actually made $3.64 million, picking up where the faith-based series left off last year when the first two episodes of the season debuted in theaters and also made bank. Say what you will, but faith-based programming works and there is an audience for it. As for this upcoming weekend, we've got the "Titanic" re-release and "Magic Mike's Last Dance" looking to fight for the top spot. You can check out the full list of the top 10 movies at the box office below.
Top 10 movies at the box office, February 3 – 5, 2023.
1. "Knock at the Cabin" – $14.2 million
2. "80 for Brady" – $12.5 million
3. "Avatar: The Way of Water" – $10.8 million
4. "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" – $7.9 million
5. "BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas" – $6.2 million
6. "A Man Called Otto" – $4.17 million
7. "M3GAN" – $3.8 million
8. "Missing" – $3.7 million
9. "The Chosen: Season 3 Finale" – $3.64 million
10. "Pathaan" – $2.7 million