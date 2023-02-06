Knock At The Cabin Officially Knocks Avatar The Way Of Water From #1 At The Box Office

It was one heck of a run, but all things must end — even if you're James Cameron. Such was the case over the weekend at the box office when "Avatar: The Way of Water" was finally kicked from the top spot by none other than the master of cinematic twists himself, M. Night Shyamalan. His latest, the divisive "Knock at the Cabin" (read our review here), did more than enough business to overtake Cameron's big sci-fi sequel. In fact, the latter film fell to the number three spot, with Paramount's "80 for Brady" landing at number two. Tom Brady can't win 'em all.

"Knock at the Cabin" debuted to $14.2 million in its opening weekend, per Box Office Mojo. On the plus side, it's Shyamalan's seventh movie to debut at number one on the charts. On the not-so-great side, it was his lowest grossing number one debut, and earned a rough C CinemaScore to boot. That's to say, audiences were pretty mixed on the "Sixth Sense" filmmaker's latest, which stars Dave Bautista. What does that mean for the weeks ahead? Well, the word of mouth probably won't be great and the $20 million Universal thriller will need help from overseas to break even during its theatrical run. But, for now, it looks good enough.

"80 for Brady," meanwhile, debuted to $12.5 million. It's a really solid start for a firmly adult-skewing movie about a group of four lifelong friends who take a trip to see Brady play at the 2017 Super Bowl, although it will need to hold well to justify the $28 million budget. But word of mouth figures to be good for this one, given its A CinemaScore, so Paramount can count this as a win. Being in the Tom Brady business is good, apparently.