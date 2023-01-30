Unlikely Movies Like Pathaan And The Wandering Earth II Are Giving The Box Office A Boost - Here's What That Means

January 2022 was an odd month. There was a strong sense that 2022 was going to be much better than 2021 at the box office as the industry struggled to recover from the pandemic, in small part thanks to the success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in late '21, which teed up the ball for greener pastures. And yes, we had a steadier stream of hits last year, but where things were really lagging had to do with anything outside of the top five (often the top three) on the charts any given weekend. It was one or two movies doing okay, while everything else was fighting for scraps. In 2023, it looks like those days may finally be behind us.

As pointed out by Exhibitor Relations, this past weekend's domestic box office totaled a little more than $70 million, with "Avatar: The Way of Water" ($15.7 million) leading the way for a seventh straight weekend. That was more than 100% better than this same weekend last year with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" topping the charts for the sixth time in seven weeks. That weekend, the top 30 movies on the domestic charts hardly added up to $35 million. Meanwhile, the only other movie to make more than $5 million that weekend was "Scream" ($7.2 million) in its third frame.

The differences become very evident lower on the chart. For example, this most recent weekend saw the release of the Bollywood action flick "Pathaan" which, amazingly enough, made nearly $6 million on less than 700 screens. Perhaps "RRR" helped give Indian films a boost in the overall consciousness in North America. Whatever the case, that's a heck of a lot better than the #5 finisher on the charts this time last year, which was "The King's Man" taking in a mere $1.6 million.