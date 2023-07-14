Barbie Vs Oppenheimer: Breaking Down The Biggest Box Office Showdown Of The Year

Generally speaking, studios will try to keep big movies out of one another's way. After all, nobody wins if two releases cannibalize the same audience. But every once in a while, two very big movies do open on the same day, making for a memorable box office showdown. This summer, we have one of the biggest ones in recent memory with "Barbie" vs. "Oppenheimer" dominating the conversation online in recent weeks. The question is, can both of these big-budget films succeed at once? Perhaps, but there is going to be a very clear winner.

Director Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," which stars Margot Robbie in the lead role, is absolutely going to win the battle on opening weekend, and it's probably not going to be remotely close. Box Office Pro currently has the film set to open between $115 and $155 million. That's superhero movie money right there, and well above initial projections, which had the film coming in around $80 million on opening weekend. Clearly, things are trending up in a big way.

Meanwhile, director Christopher Nolan's biopic "Oppenheimer," which has Cillian Murphy leading an A-list ensemble, is looking to settle for second place with a projected debut anywhere between $40 and $57 million. That may be a far cry from what Universal had in mind when they landed the rights to distribute the film, ending Nolan's long relationship with Warner Bros. Then again, the studio wasn't anticipating competition of this caliber. Surprisingly enough, Nolan, the man who made "The Dark Knight," finds himself an underdog here.