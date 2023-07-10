Barbie Early Buzz: It Is Greta Gerwig's World, And We Just Live In It

ScreenRant's Joseph Deckelmeier called "Barbie" "funny, bombastic, & very smart," while praising Gosling, Margot Robbie, and Simu Liu's performances and expressing that he was pleasantly "caught off guard" by the film. He also went on to praise Gerwig's direction, stating that she has hit "a home run."

Comicbook.com's Jamie Jirak also echoed a similar sentiment by praising Gerwig, stating that the director "tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully." The praise for Gosling's performance is especially strong here, as Jirak stated that his role as Ken deserves "an Oscar nomination." During the interviews to promote the film, Gosling playfully underlined his dedication to channeling "Ken-ergy," and how he felt about Ken being ignored in popular culture, believing that "his story must be told." Turns out, Gosling's dedication to bringing Ken to life in all his lore-accurate nuances (or lack thereof) has paid off.

While critics seem to be praising "Barbie" for its entertainment factor and audaciousness, what about the narrative itself? Collider's Perri Nemiroff talked about her impressions of the film in detail, stating that she felt "more mixed" about the story when compared to the film's incredible "craftsmanship." While Nemiroff expressed awe for "Barbie's" costume and production design, she believes that "important arcs ... needed more screen time" despite the film having "a VERY strong voice and vision."

Considering these varied, yet mostly-positive reactions, it seems that "Barbie" might have some narrative flaws, but Gerwig's vision is undoubtedly unparalleled when it comes to the material she has been handling. It is clear that Gerwig understands Barbieland like no one else and dives into what it means to be a part of such a plastic, yet fantastic realm.