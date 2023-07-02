Barbie And Oppenheimer's Double Release Has Audiences In Planning Mode

Counterprogramming is an art. Studios can use this strategy as a way to release one of their movies against a totally different type of movie from a rival studio in the hopes of attracting a different type of audience, or they can face down their rivals head on and release something similar to essentially create a game of chicken and bet that audiences will favor their project over the other option. Occasionally, this can lead to some incredible weekends at the cinema. Take 1984, when you could have seen "Ghostbusters," "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," "Gremlins," "Karate Kid," and "Police Academy" all in the same weekend. Or 1982, when "The Thing," "Blade Runner," "E.T: The Extra-Terrestrial," "Poltergeist," and "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" were all playing at the same time.

Another of these nexus events is happening this July, when two of the most anticipated movies of 2023 are released on the exact same day. Two awards contenders, two hopeful summer blockbusters: Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" and Greta Gerwig's "Barbie." This is forcing diehard movie fans to make difficult choices — mainly about what to see first. If you want to see both (which you probably do), do you go on different weekends or make a big meal out of both and see them on the same day? If you choose the latter option, what order should you see them in? This question is driving some anxiety among potential audiences, so if you are one of those wondering about what to do on the weekend of July 21, 2023, /Film is here to help.