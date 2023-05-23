How Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Recreated A Nuclear Explosion Without Using CGI

As has been previously written about in the pages of /Film, filmmaker Christopher Nolan has endeavored to make his new film "Oppenheimer" — a biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the men behind the invention of the atomic bomb — with a minimum of computer-generated images. Nolan has always been very vocal about his fondness for analog filmmaking, preferring to shoot on physical film and rely as much as he can on practical effects. Nolan has used some CGI throughout his career, but will never be one of those directors who finds themselves filming inside greenscreen environs.

This sense of artistic purity, perhaps alarmingly, led Nolan to recreate nuclear explosions in real life for "Oppenheimer." The director, quite naturally, wasn't about to start exploding actual atomic bombs, but he did want to get real-life explosions on camera. This involved a lot of munitions experimentation, needing to find other, non-nuclear substances that would recreate the shape and look of a mushroom cloud. The explosions Nolan ultimately created weren't nearly as large as an atomic blast, but they were still dangerously large.

In the most recent issue of Total Film Magazine, the "Oppenheimer" special effects supervisor Scott R. Fisher — a longtime Nolan collaborator — talked about what was required to emulate the destruction of a bomb that size. He notably talked about the Trinity nuclear test of 1945, a test that was well-filmed and documented (one can visit the Trinity site in New Mexico to this day). Luckily for Fisher, the filming of "Oppenheimer" was less elaborate than some of Nolan's other fantasy films. But that didn't make accuracy any less important.