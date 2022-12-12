Christopher Nolan's Biggest Challenge On Oppenheimer Was Creating A Nuclear Detonation With No CGI

Not to start everybody's Monday off on the worst possible note, but I have prepared a theoretical math equation for the class. The unstoppable force of Hollywood's most practical effects-obsessed filmmaker meets the immovable object of history's most infamous, horrific, and certainly not very film-friendly subject matter. Who wins? Well, that would be one Christopher Edward Nolan, of course, in case you had any actual doubt.

What else would one expect from the visionary filmmaker? Need we remind you, the man had his special effects team build full-scale and fully-drivable models of the tank-like Tumbler for his "The Dark Knight" trilogy, perfected that nifty rig set up on gimbals to simulate the revolving hallway set piece in "Inception," crashed a World War II-era replica aircraft into the sea for "Dunkirk," and actually created a black hole for "Interstellar" before inventing time travel to bring us those temporal pincer movements in "Tenet." (Okay, fine, those last two bits may or may not be a lie.)

In any case, in the perpetual battle between practical effects and state-of-the-art visual effects — let it be known that Nolan has utilized plenty of both during his career, easy narratives aside — has found itself a whole new champion in the form of Nolan's latest, "Oppenheimer." Centered on the life of the real-life mastermind behind the Manhattan Project, J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the upcoming biopic is set to deliver on the filmmaker's usual strengths. That means we can expect plenty of adult-minded drama, jaw-dropping visuals, and maybe a dead wife or two. But if Nolan is to be believed, it would appear he found a way to depict a nuclear explosion ... without the use of CGI. Because of course he did.