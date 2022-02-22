Oppenheimer First Look: Cillian Murphy Will Build The Atomic Bomb For Christopher Nolan

You've seen Cillian Murphy sucking down cigarettes as gangster Tommy Shelby in the 1920s-set "Peaky Blinders," but now we've received our first official look at the actor in-costume and in intriguing period detail in a much, much different role altogether. Nolan immediately drew praise for his on-point casting of Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, both for his immensely capable skills as an actor and for his remarkable physical similarities to the historical figure.

"Oppenheimer" is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer," written by authors Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Just how closely will Nolan's script hew to the source material? Well, that image of Murphy as Oppenheimer says it all. It's a nearly flawless recreation of the actual cover of Bird and Sherwin's book (ignoring the egregiously unforgivable differences between the placement of that cigarette, of course), which you can see for yourself below.

Vintage Publishing

As you can see, Murphy is practically a dead-ringer for the real-life figure and has certainly proved to have the acting chops to handle whatever dramatic emotional range that Nolan will require of him. Fans will remember that Murphy and Nolan have previously worked together on "Dunkirk" and "Inception," having also appeared throughout his "The Dark Knight" movies as Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow. Excitingly, "Oppenheimer" will mark his first leading role under Nolan and we can't wait to see how this collaboration continues.

In addition to Murphy, "Oppenheimer" stars Robert Downey, Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Angarano, and much more. We can expect the film to arrive in theaters on July 21, 2023.