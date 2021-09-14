Christopher Nolan Chooses Universal Pictures For His A-Bomb Movie, Leaving Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.' loss has turned into Universal's gain. We recently learned that Christopher Nolan, the A-list director behind "The Dark Knight" trilogy and "Dunkirk," among many others, was looking for a home for his latest movie. It will reportedly focus on Robert Oppenheimer, the man behind the atom bomb. Nolan has reportedly landed on Universal, which is without a doubt a huge get.

Per Deadline, Universal Pictures will finance and distribute Nolan's next movie. It has officially been given the green light, with production expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022. The studio is clearly not wasting any time on this one. The big thing here is that this ends Nolan's long and fruitful relationship with Warner Bros. It serves as a major industry shake-up, as Nolan is one of the last auteurs out there who can also make a massive box office hit.

Warner Bros. has, or at least had, long been home to the director's work and, up until recently, it was a good relationship for both sides. Nolan got to make the movies he wanted. Warner Bros. raked in the cash, and occasionally the Oscars. But then "Tenet" happened.