Oppenheimer Trailer: Christopher Nolan Is Back With Another World War II Film

Christopher Nolan belongs to an exclusive club of mainstream directors whose name alone guarantees butts in the seats whenever one of their movies hits theaters, along with the likes of M. Night Shyamalan and the more recent addition of Jordan Peele. It only seems right, then, that Universal should use Peele's sci-fi horror epic "Nope" to kick off the marketing for Nolan's latest film as a writer and director, "Oppenheimer."

Cillian Murphy stars in "Oppenheimer" as the titular scientist, with the actual film focusing on J. Robert Oppenheimer's role in devising the atomic bomb during WWII and his subsequent horror when he came to realize just how terrible his creation truly is. It's the first movie Nolan has made with Universal since parting ways with his longtime studio Warner Bros. over its decision to drop its films on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day in 2021 (rumor has it Nolan may've even raised his voice when he called HBO Max "the worst streaming service" in response). As it were, Universal is also where Shyamalan has pitched his tent since 2015, with Peele having similarly worked with the studio on his first three directorial efforts.

Along with a teaser poster, Universal has dropped the first trailer for "Oppenheimer" in theaters with "Nope," well ahead of its summer 2023 release date. You can check it out below.