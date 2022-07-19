Nope Early Buzz: Jordan Peele's Latest Is Bold, Ambitious, And Not What You Expect

From our very first glimpse of "Nope," the film has come with an "event movie" air attached to itself, featuring some shrewd marketing that has held back even while seeming to give away the whole game. But if there's one thing we should know about Jordan Peele movies at this point, it's to expect the unexpected. Thanks to a welcome bit of familiarity (through leading man Daniel Kaluuya) along with a brand-new genre for the director to tackle (sci-fi), "Nope" has had a lot going for it ... but what do the critics think? The early consensus seems clear: Peele has done it again.

Shannon McGrew of Nightmarish Conjuring reports that "Nope" is "otherworldly yet indescribable," boasting the horror we've come to expect from Peele mixed with moments of heartfelt emotion.

#NopeMovie is otherworldly yet indescribable. From instances of sheer terror to heartfelt moments btwn the characters, #Nope is an experience that won't be easy to shake off as you find yourself picking your jaw up from the floor. Jordan Peele has done it again! @nopemovie pic.twitter.com/bUr1ad5TAx — Shannon McGrew 🎃🍭 @ Screaming Into the Void (@shannon_mcgrew) July 19, 2022

Erik Davis of Fandango goes even further, crowning it as "one of the best films" of the year and "unlike any UFO movie you've ever seen."

Jordan Peeleâ€™s #Nope is one of the best films Iâ€™ve watched this year! Itâ€™s frightening & ferocious, but also very funny & unlike any UFO movie youâ€™ve ever seen. It is a wholly unique & VERY entertaining horror epic full of wild surprises & an unforgettable Keke Palmer performance pic.twitter.com/iua9HPt0RG — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 19, 2022

Collider's Steven Weintraub steers clear of even any hints of spoilers, instead drawing attention to cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema's use of IMAX cameras and confirming that "Nope" needs to be seen on the biggest screen possible.

Not going to spoil any aspect of @JordanPeele's #NopeMovie except to say *big* thumbs up. And cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema shot the movie using @IMAX cameras so if you're going to see #Nope see it in IMAX. Hoytema previously shot 'Tenet,' 'Dunkirk,' and 'Interstellar.' pic.twitter.com/92z9udtRMT — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 19, 2022

Many of the other glowing reactions heap praise on Peele's latest effort, with praise ranging from Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya's performances to comparisons to classics such as "Jaws," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," and "The Exorcist."

With #Nope, Jordan Peele continues his brilliant run crafting detailed, layered, and fascinating horror films, and it's a blast. It's a summer spectacle about spectacle, and while there are many flavors mixed in, it's particularly an excellent tribute to Jaws. Peele is 3-for-3. pic.twitter.com/aFKg2uTZ5v — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) July 19, 2022

#NOPE Review: VIOLENT. EXPLOSIVE! Wow.. A SHOCKING EPIC that surpasses iconic films like The Exorcist! Jordan Peele does it again. This isnâ€™t just another horror film, itâ€™s one of the BEST films ever! Great action too. A fitting end, while also setting up whatâ€™s next. #NopeMovie pic.twitter.com/ujGvT3rTou — watching as intended (@theatomchode) July 19, 2022

Iâ€™ve seen #NopeMovie I LOVE this amazing cast! Itâ€™s Jordan Peeleâ€™s biggest spectacle yet. Keke Palmer & Daniel Kaluuya are pitch perfect as a sibling duo, Yeun glows on screen & Perea is a DELIGHT! #NOPE pic.twitter.com/W2WPKnLnQB — POC Culture (@POCculture) July 19, 2022

Really liked NOPE. Like a cross between JAWS and CLOSE ENCOUNTERS. Jordan has created a vert unique sci-fi horror epic. Love the Western vibes in the final 20 minutes. See it in @imax. Awesome use of the format.#NopeNight #NopeMovie #Nope pic.twitter.com/v4WBNxWXag — Brandon Norwood (@bjntweets) July 19, 2022

Yâ€™all, #Nope is a lot to process! I keep wanting it to be in the same realm as #US but NOPE, itâ€™s not! So let me answer a few pressing questions while yâ€™all wait for my thoughts. Do you HAVE to see the #NopeMovie? YUP! Will you GET the @nopemovie? NOPE! 🤷🏽â€♀️🤣 But get ready anyway! pic.twitter.com/61ZmOzoo0A — Third Sisterâ€™s Stan Account (@shayewyllie) July 19, 2022

Jordan Peeleâ€™s Nope is his most confident, unfettered, and potentially most divisive vision yet. Swapping the exclamation marks of horror for the question marks of sci-fi, this is less about scares. With hints of Close Encounters, Jaws, and more, #NopeMovie is a real puzzlebox. pic.twitter.com/Ny3EVaLTqW — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) July 19, 2022

@nopemovie is making a strong case for my favorite movie of the year. Itâ€™s what Jordan said it was: a Spectacle! #NopeMovie #nope pic.twitter.com/MhSGLZ3GBH — Ju Ju! (@Straw_Hat_Goofy) July 19, 2022

Jordan Peeleâ€™s #Nope is probably his most gruesome film to dateâ€¦, Itâ€™s a mix of sci-fi and horror with a sprinkle of comedyâ€¦. Of course you got a lot of symbolism and the cinematography is just beautiful â€¦ youâ€™ll fasho need to watch it twice to get everything — Maybe: Jacoby (@Getthebagcoach) July 19, 2022

That's not to say that everyone is in full agreement, however. A couple of lackluster reactions paint the film as an "ambitious yet poorly executed swing taken" with a "contrived and confounding script."

Peeleâ€™s #NopeMovie is the weakest installment of his filmography. #Nope starts out as an intriguing & chilling adventure but quickly becomes a narratively dense mess. I appreciate the ambitious yet poorly executed swing taken but this ultimately left me disappointed & frustrated. pic.twitter.com/Fdt8V9I2FL — Sharronda Williams (@payorwait) July 19, 2022

Peele crafts a series of immersive scenes, and the talented cast gives a 100%. But the contrived and confounding script sinks a promising original film with shades of Jaws and Signs.

My biggest question, among many: Will the audience feel challenged or trolled?#NopeMovie #Nope pic.twitter.com/fdh1QfYUVj — Nestor Cine (@NestorCine) July 19, 2022

The rest of us will get to find out where "Nope" ranks among Peele's previous movies when it arrives in theaters on July 22, 2022.