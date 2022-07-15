Jordan Peele Had An Intriguing Original Title For Nope

Having produced nothing but immensely compelling stories only a few years into his directing career, it may be tempting to try and find a direct, contemporary comparison to Jordan Peele's current trajectory as a filmmaker. Steven Spielberg? M. Night Shyamalan? Nia DaCosta? Such efforts would be a waste, however. Between "Get Out," "Us," and from what we've seen so far from the upcoming "Nope," Peele surely must be considered in a league of his own.

For as much credit as the horror filmmaker deserves for his actual craft, mixing in such an acerbic sense of humor into his films along with such effective scares, his storytelling sensibilities are already on display through the mere titles of his movies alone. Seriously, think of the guts it takes to repeatedly opting for one or two-word titles (and, for those who care about such things, incredibly SEO-unfriendly ones, at that!) that nonetheless feel primal, evocative, and almost instantly iconic.

"Nope" fits in perfectly as the latest example of that quintessentially Peele trend, but that almost wasn't the case for his latest movie. In a new interview, Peele revealed his original title for the movie, as well as the thought process that convinced him to go a different route, and the themes of the story. Yes, there's much more going on here than just another UFO story, folks.