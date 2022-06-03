Nope Teaser: New TV Spot Features A UFO But No Aliens, Nope
So far in his relatively brief (but no less remarkable) filmmaking career, Jordan Peele has come out swinging with one genuine classic in 2017's "Get Out" and an utterly terrifying follow-up with the divisive "Us" in 2019. Call it the M. Night Shyamalan path, where directors have burst onto the scene with back-to-back hits — it's tough to argue with the brilliance of both "The Sixth Sense" and "Unbreakable," folks — and instantly put butts in seats for refreshingly original stories through name-brand recognition alone.
Now, Peele is set to keep his hilariously simple title convention going with this year's "Nope," a sci-fi/supernatural thriller that's been billed as a "horror epic." That evocative first trailer immediately lit the internet on fire and sent fans scurrying for answers as to whether the main antagonist of the film could really be alien invaders from outer space or if Peele has yet another trick up his sleeve.
Well, it was probably only a matter of time before more footage all but confirmed what's going on. There's no sense in playing coy, here. Last night during the NBA playoffs, Universal aired a thrilling TV spot that finally seems to have given away the game once and for all ... or does it? You'll have to decide for yourself whether to believe what our eyes our seeing, though that certainly looks like a UFO to me. Check it out below!
I'm not saying it's aliens, but...
Yeah, nah. No. Hell no. #NOPEMOVIE pic.twitter.com/ZBCndG64yW— N☁PE (@Nope_Movie) June 3, 2022
Nope, nope, nope.
This footage has it all: that "Spielberg face" effect of actors looking just off-screen in sheer awe (or terror) patented by the brilliant filmmaker himself, one enticingly brief look at the UFO that seems to be plaguing Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun, and each and every one of those characters just straight-up going "Nope!" in sheer disbelief at all the mysterious events going on all around them. Horror movies don't get much more relatable than that!
Even with such a major (apparent) reveal, writer and director Jordan Peele is still playing things incredibly close to the chest with "Nope." Part of me still has to believe that there's something much more going on underneath beyond the extremely easy answer of extraterrestrials terrorizing our helpless protagonists. We can at least expect Peele to do something radically different from the overt racial and class metaphors of his previous two movies, as the filmmaker continues to defy any obvious labels that viewers may want to foist upon him.
Either way, all our answers will come soon enough when "Nope" lands in theaters on July 22, 2022.
"What's a bad miracle?"
Oscar winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, "Nope." The film reunites Peele with Oscar® winner Daniel Kaluuya ("Get Out," "Judas and the Black Messiah"), who is joined by Keke Palmer ("Hustlers," "Alice") and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun ("Minari," "Okja") as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.