Nope Teaser: New TV Spot Features A UFO But No Aliens, Nope

So far in his relatively brief (but no less remarkable) filmmaking career, Jordan Peele has come out swinging with one genuine classic in 2017's "Get Out" and an utterly terrifying follow-up with the divisive "Us" in 2019. Call it the M. Night Shyamalan path, where directors have burst onto the scene with back-to-back hits — it's tough to argue with the brilliance of both "The Sixth Sense" and "Unbreakable," folks — and instantly put butts in seats for refreshingly original stories through name-brand recognition alone.

Now, Peele is set to keep his hilariously simple title convention going with this year's "Nope," a sci-fi/supernatural thriller that's been billed as a "horror epic." That evocative first trailer immediately lit the internet on fire and sent fans scurrying for answers as to whether the main antagonist of the film could really be alien invaders from outer space or if Peele has yet another trick up his sleeve.

Well, it was probably only a matter of time before more footage all but confirmed what's going on. There's no sense in playing coy, here. Last night during the NBA playoffs, Universal aired a thrilling TV spot that finally seems to have given away the game once and for all ... or does it? You'll have to decide for yourself whether to believe what our eyes our seeing, though that certainly looks like a UFO to me. Check it out below!