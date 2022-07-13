Jordan Peele Explains Why Nope Is A Different Kind Of 'Flying Saucer Film'

The jig is up! Recent marketing for Jordan Peele's "Nope" has confirmed the director's latest horror film is, as many people theorized after watching the first trailer, a movie involving aliens or, at the very last, Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs). This also means Peele is one step closer to fully modeling his directing career after that of M. Night Shyamalan. Don't believe me? Both of them broke out as directors with an original thriller ("Get Out" and "The Sixth Sense," respectively) that flipped the genre on its head. They would go on to follow those films with a more ambitious if polarizing movie ("Us" and "Unbreakable") before trying their hand at an alien flick ("Nope" and "Signs").

Setting aside what this could mean for the future (like whether Peele will eventually follow Shyamalan in adapting a beloved cartoon series into a movie), it's worth noting both Peele and Shyamalan are directors of color who bring a very different perspective to their genre films than their white peers. Even a movie like "Us," which isn't strictly about race so much as a fractured America, can't help but quietly comment on race and the way it informs the actions of its Black characters. According to Peele, that will remain the case with "Nope," a movie he told Today is "about a lot of things."

Foremost, however, Peele says "Nope" is his attempt to direct a spectacle: