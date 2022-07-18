What Is Nope About? Jordan Peele's Cast Debunks Internet Theories

Another theory floated by the online interlocutors (at around 3:49) is that most of the townspeople are aliens, residents who may have even been there some time (and possibly forgot their origins to some degree). It even goes on to posit that the brother (Daniel Kaluuya's character) may have been the Black man on the horse in the historical film footage (that opens the first "Nope" trailer). It's overt that Peele is promising flying saucers, and with that comes thoughts of aliens, sure. Could there be aliens among them, though?

Keke Palmer gets excited, claiming "that's a good movie as well!" They agree the idea's a good idea for a film, and Steven Yeun asks "is that us anyway? Did we forget that we're not human?" It's one of the most positive receptions received by any of the guesses, and though it isn't confirmed the cast is once again impressed and excited, leading me to guess ... maybe? The trailers show a woman with an odd lack of lips, extraterrestrial-looking stuffed animals, and even teases what looks like a small gray extraterrestrial-looking head about to peek over a fence, so perhaps there's merit to the notion that there are some aliens among them. It's also worth noting that Peele recently helmed a new series of the sci-fi classic "The Twilight Zone," and he loves the classic episode "The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street," which showcases aliens invading by convincing paranoid citizens to turn on each other in a quest to find which neighbor is extraterrestrial. It's also possible aliens would just want to convince us that some among us were extraterrestrial, true or not ... we'll have to wait and see.