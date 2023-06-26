Christopher Nolan Warns That Oppenheimer Has A Bit Of A Horror Element

If the trailers for Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" have seemed a tad ... well, tense, you can feel a little bit better knowing that you're not alone in being surprised by a darker tone. Nolan himself said there was something different about this movie. In an interview with Wired, Nolan described discovering this unintended darkness while in post-production. "As I started to finish the film," he said, "I started to feel this color that's not in my other films, just darkness. It's there. The film fights against that."

In his conversation with Maria Streshinksy, Nolan grabbed onto a word she used: nihilism. He knew the film was going to end up an intense experience. I mean, how could it not? As scary as a nuclear weapon is today, you have to remember when the scientists were working on developing the bomb, they were working off of pure theory and couldn't be sure splitting the atom wouldn't end up unraveling all existence as we know it.

Nolan does say that the film fights against nihilism, but he can't deny that "Oppenheimer" has a different feel from his previous films. In fact, he showed it to a filmmaker friend of his (he didn't mention which one), who straight-up said it was kind of a horror movie.

Nolan's response: "I don't disagree."