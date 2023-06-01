Oppenheimer Is Christopher Nolan's First R-Rated Movie In 20 Years

Atomic bombs aren't for kids: Variety has confirmed that Christopher Nolan's upcoming biographical epic "Oppenheimer" has earned an R rating. The news arrives hot on the heels of a fresh inside look at the Universal film, which was shot in IMAX (as is Nolan's signature). IMAX prints of "Oppenheimer" are said to encompass "11 miles of film stock" that "weigh some 600 pounds."

The R rating is reportedly for "sexuality, nudity, and language," which is a little bit surprising for a film about harrowing violence and nuclear weapons. Personally, I'm glad that these details mean that "Oppenheimer" likely won't show the human cost of the atomic bomb (something I think about every time I watch the trailer) — otherwise its rating would surely also include mention of disturbing images. Regardless, "Oppenheimer" is still poised to be extremely intense: the thriller tells the story of Manhattan Project scientist Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) as he and others grapple with the choice to create the atomic bomb during World War II. "Oppenheimer" features a sprawling cast that includes Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and a whole lot more.