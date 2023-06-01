Oppenheimer Is Christopher Nolan's First R-Rated Movie In 20 Years
Atomic bombs aren't for kids: Variety has confirmed that Christopher Nolan's upcoming biographical epic "Oppenheimer" has earned an R rating. The news arrives hot on the heels of a fresh inside look at the Universal film, which was shot in IMAX (as is Nolan's signature). IMAX prints of "Oppenheimer" are said to encompass "11 miles of film stock" that "weigh some 600 pounds."
The R rating is reportedly for "sexuality, nudity, and language," which is a little bit surprising for a film about harrowing violence and nuclear weapons. Personally, I'm glad that these details mean that "Oppenheimer" likely won't show the human cost of the atomic bomb (something I think about every time I watch the trailer) — otherwise its rating would surely also include mention of disturbing images. Regardless, "Oppenheimer" is still poised to be extremely intense: the thriller tells the story of Manhattan Project scientist Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) as he and others grapple with the choice to create the atomic bomb during World War II. "Oppenheimer" features a sprawling cast that includes Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and a whole lot more.
Insomnia was the filmmaker's last R-rated feature
Christopher Nolan's latest project will be his first since 2002's "Insomnia" to earn an R rating; in the interim, the filmmaker has enjoyed massive blockbuster success with a string of PG-13 films, including "Inception" and the "Dark Knight" trilogy. "Oppenheimer" marks a return to the filmmaker's early career in this sense, as his first three films — "Insomnia," "Memento," and "Following" — all garnered an R rating. No matter how dark the film gets, moviegoers checking it out this summer will have the chance to buy a candy-colored pick-me-up afterward (or before), as Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" film is famously set to hit theaters the same day.
It'll be interesting to see whether the R rating impacts the "Oppenheimer" box office, given that Nolan's blockbuster hot streak was tempered a bit by the release of 2020's "Tenet" (which didn't break even after it was released mid-pandemic). Personally, I can't see the rating hurting the film too much, as its dark, history-based subject matter already seems much more likely to appeal to adults than teens. None of Nolan's past R-rated endeavors have crossed the $150 million mark at the box office, so it seems likely that "Oppenheimer" will still break at least one record for the five-time Oscar nominee.
"Oppenheimer" hits theaters on July 21, 2023.