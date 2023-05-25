Barbie Trailer: Greta Gerwig's New Movie Looks Incredible

What happens when a doll begins to question its reality? That question seems to be the existential center of Greta Gerwig's new film "Barbie," out in theaters on July 21, 2023, and it's the highlight of the new trailer.

Gerwig, who wrote the script for "Barbie" with Noah Baumbach, has clearly peered deep into the abyss of Barbie's world, trying to suss out the strange, pink alternate reality where the famous Mattel doll seems to live. The latest trailer begins in Barbieland, a brightly colored universe that looks exactly like several generations of Barbie toys stacked neatly together. Barbie (Margot Robbie) has choreographed parties every night, and the ability to jump from her roof and float gently down to the ground below. Her feet are biologically shaped to fit into six-inch spike-heel shoes.

But something is rotten in the state of Barbieland. It seems that Barbie, however perfect her universe is, has begun to contemplate death. In the world of dolls, this is unheard of. Merely thinking about death apparently alters the very fabric of the universe, and Barbie loses her floating powers, alienates her friends (also all Barbie), and develops flat feet. This is pretty heady, philosophical material for a film based on a popular fashion doll, a top-seller since its introduction in 1959.

As long as Barbie's idealism seems to be crumbling, a vandalized Barbie (Kate McKinnon) appears in her life. Her makeup implies a child has drawn new "makeup" on her Barbie face, and her hairdo matches that of a Barbie doll whose owner became ambitious with scissors. The choice is clear: put on a high-heeled shoe and return to Barbieland to live in an illusion ... or slip on a pair of Birkenstocks and enter [musical sting] the Real World.