Ryan Gosling, Gentleman And Scholar, Is Always Ready To Defend Ken

You probably don't think a whole lot about Ken, Barbie's sidekick-slash-love-interest, and I'm going to venture to assume you probably never did. He's always taken the backburner to Barbie, and Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated film all about the world-famous doll is no exception. Margot Robbie promises to do a stunning job in her role as the titular Barbie, but you can bet that Ryan Gosling's Ken will be a stand-out supporting performance.

Gosling's casting initially got a lot of backlash online. People didn't understand why Gerwig would choose a middle-aged actor to play the perfectly toned plastic doll they knew so well. Margot Robbie is still considered a modern standard of beauty, but she too is approaching middle age at 32, so Gosling's casting wasn't totally incongruous. Regardless, the release of the trailer has since shed a little bit of light on this unconventional choice.

The picture-perfect fictional world of Barbie starts to crumble as little things start going wrong, from Barbie's feet falling flat to Barbie falling flat on her face. She decides to travel to the real world to learn why her own world is wobbling, and Ken stows away in her pink convertible. This introduction to the story hints at themes of aging and embracing bodily changes, especially in women, but in men as well. If you don't think men need that kind of messaging, just look at the response that Gosling's casting garnered.

Even though Gosling doubted his "kenergy" at first, he quickly realized that Ken had been overlooked for far too long.