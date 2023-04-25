Ryan Gosling Doubted His 'Kenergy,' But The Barbie Team Conjured It Out Of Him [CinemaCon 2023]

Has there ever been a more perfect modern film casting choice than Ryan Gosling as Ken in the upcoming "Barbie"? I certainly can't think of one that's more perfect, especially when Gosling talks about the role as if taking it was his sacred destiny. We already know that Ken has no money, no car, no job, and no house in director Greta Gerwig's meta-comedy, but what does he have? Pure, unadulterated Kenergy, which apparently Gosling was nervous about embracing during filming.

/Film's Ben Pearson attended Warner Bros. Pictures' CinemaCon panel this year, where he saw new footage of "Barbie" ahead of its theatrical release in the summer. During the panel, Gosling was joined by Gerwig and his co-stars Margot Robbie and America Ferrera to talk about the highly-anticipated film. There, he revealed that he had doubts that he could do the character justice.

"Up until this point [signing on for the film], I only knew Ken from afar," he explained. "I didn't know Ken from within. If I'm being really honest, I doubted my Kenergy. I didn't see it, but Margot and Greta, they conjured this out of me somehow."