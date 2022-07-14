Ryan Gosling's Ken Has 'No Money, No Job, No Car, No House' In Barbie

Barbie's boyfriend Ken has a lot going on in his life. He has had over 40 professions, from doctor to babysitter, and seems to have a very busy social calendar. Ken looks like he's having a really great time from the outside, but I guess you never know what someone is dealing with.

In the new "Barbie" film, Ken is played by Ryan Gosling, and he's apparently having a rough patch. According to an interview Gosling did with ET (via Variety), all is not well, despite the cheery exterior, fun accessories, and fabulous hair. Gosling spoke to the site about his upcoming film "The Gray Man," which has him playing a former CIA agent who is now being hunted by an old colleague. That sounds like a rough gig, but Gosling thinks that Ken is having a more difficult time, saying, "That Ken life is even harder than the 'Gray Man' life, I think. Ken's got no money, he's got no job, he's got no car, he's got no house. He's going through some stuff."

While this may be true, he's certainly looking fabulous in his photo. It's all about his "Ken-ergy," as Gosling says in the interview. So, what's going on with poor Ken that has him in this dire situation?

Sadly, we don't know much about the film's story yet, and Gosling says he can't say much more because "Mattel will come in and box me up." Do you hear that, toy collectors? Ken wants to be free from that box!