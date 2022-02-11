Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Joins Margot Robbie In Greta Gerwig's Barbie Movie

Ignoring the fact he could be playing a role invented specifically for the film, there are a couple of fun options for Liu within the Barbie world. Permanently overshadowed by his exponentially cooler girlfriend, Ken also pales by comparison in the friend department. His "best buddy" (I'm not being cute, that was his actual billing) Allan Sherwood was introduced in 1964 so Ken could share his clothes with someone, and so Barbie's bestie, Midge, could have a boyfriend.

Simu Liu and Ryan Gosling clothes-sharing montage, please?!

Allan was discontinued almost immediately, and wasn't seen again until 1991 to be the groom to Midge's bride as "Alan." He is also the dude responsible for the controversial "pregnant Midge" doll. In later incarnations, "Alan" is frequently sold with his toddler son, Ryan. Is this the possible start of Simu Liu's daddy era?

Most of Ken's other buddies were all introduced specifically to serve as partners for Barbie's friends, selling Black versions of the same dolls rather than just creating a new character. In the 61 years that Ken has been on the market, his name has been used as a stand-in for most new male designs. Ken dolls are currently available in four body types, 18 sculpts, 13 skin tones, nine eye colors, and 22 hair colors. Yes, that does mean you're essentially buying "Black Ken," "Asian Ken," "Latino Ken," etc. While it may be a little too galaxy-brained for an admittedly silly world for a movie, thinking about Simu Liu acting as just another version of Ken existing alongside Ryan Gosling's Ken would be an absolute delight.