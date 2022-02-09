America Ferrera Joins Margot Robbie In The Live-Action Barbie Movie

Come on, Barbie, let's go party! For the first time in the 60-plus year history of the Barbie Doll, Ms. Barbara Millicent Roberts is finally getting a live-action adaptation (unless you count Epcot's "Magical World of Barbie" show from 1994, which I DO) thanks to Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment. Robbie is set to play the titular fashion doll in a bit of pretty perfect casting, and Ryan Gosling has already been tagged to play Barbie's right-hand man, Ken. The film is directed by Academy Award-nominated director Greta Gerwig from a script written by Gerwig and Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Noah Baumbach. Barbie has come under fire many, many times over the course of her career for her impact on young girls, but with Robbie and Gerwig at the helm, there's no doubt that our Barbie Girl is in good hands.

To add to the excitement, America Ferrera ("Superstore," "Ugly Betty," "Real Women Have Curves") has been announced as co-starring opposite Robbie and Gosling, in a currently unnamed role. As the plot details of the film have still been kept under wraps, there are endless possibilities as to who Ferrera will be playing. If we're looking at Barbie lore, Ferrera would make a great Teresa Rivera, Barbie's Latina best friend who was introduced in 1988 and has been Barbie's most frequently featured non-Ken companion in the toy line. Ferrera as Teresa seems like a safe bet, then again, this movie could go full "Life Size" on us and Ferrera may just be a normal person who encounters Barbie.