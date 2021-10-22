Ryan Gosling Is The Ken To Margot Robbie's Barbie In Warner Bros.' Live-Action Movie

"Little Women" director Greta Gerwig is taking on this tale of a very different kind of little woman, based on a script she co-wrote with Noah Baumbach. It's hard to picture a "Barbie" movie that fits with Gerwig's slightly twee, smartly sentimental sensibilities, but it should be interesting.

Gosling initially passed on the part due to his busy schedule, but the studio remained persistent with him being their only choice. When an opening in his schedule appeared, the studio jumped at the chance to have him sign onto the project. Gosling has had his share of heartthrob roles, so having him play America's buff blond doll guy makes a lot of sense. Robbie as Barbie is already perfect casting, so this project could finally be getting off the ground.

Barbie as a character has been a lot of things. She's been a teacher, a princess, a doctor, an astronaut ... there is nothing Barbie can't do. Before now, she's been almost exclusively portrayed by animated characters (one exception is the 1994 "Barbie Birthday at Epcot" video, in which Barbie was played by Miss Oregon, Elizabeth Simmons). A live-action Barbie and Ken is certainly a new take, but what in the heck is the movie going to be about?