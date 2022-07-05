The Cast Of Barbie Kicked Off Filming With A Sleepover, Because Of Course They Did

Whatever Greta Gerwig's got cooking in the (presumably hot pink) oven with "Barbie," it's going to be hard-pressed to compete with the wild set images and videos that've leaked during filming. The first official photos for the movie have been equally magnificent, not least of all the image of Ryan Gosling as the himbo Ken to Margot Robbie's Barbie, complete with white-blonde hair that makes him look like an alternate universe version of Gosling's somber stuntman Luke Glanton from "The Place Beyond the Pines."

"Barbie" marks Gerwig's third time behind the camera as a writer-director, coming after her terrific debut on 2017's "Lady Bird" and equally strong followup with 2019's "Little Women." With a pedigree like that, it's little wonder she was able to assemble a who's who of in-demand actors for her latest project, especially one that aspires to flip the very idea of a live-action "Barbie" movie on its head. Among those joining Robbie and Gosling in the cast are Simu Liu and America Ferrera, along with Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Michael Cera, Ncuti Gatwa, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef, Scott Evans, and Emma Mackey. Also onboard is Kate McKinnon, making this a most surprising reunion for her and her "Bombshell" co-star Robbie.

In case there was any doubt the "Barbie" cast is having a blast behind the scenes, Mackey put it to rest when interviewed by Empire Magazine. "Right in the beginning, we had a sleepover for the Barbies, which would involve playing games with Scott [Evans] and Ncuti [Gatwa]," said Mackey. She then took a moment to highlight her table tennis skills, adding, "I don't play games usually, because I get so competitive and angry. But Scott and I were top of the [table tennis] game."