Ncuti Gatwa Kept His Doctor Who Casting A Secret Even From His Barbie Castmates

Ncuti Gatwa is the next Doctor in the "Doctor Who" series, and we're not the only ones who are excited — Gatwa's "Barbie" castmates are as well. You might think that being close to Gatwa on set every day would have given them a heads up about the Fourteenth Doctor's identity, but you couldn't be more wrong. Gatwa didn't say a word.

According to Variety, one of those castmates, Simu Liu ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"), told Jessica Henwick ("The Matrix Resurrections") about how they all learned during a talk in London for his memoir "We Were Dreamers." Liu, who stars in "Barbie" alongside Gatwa, Margot Robbie (Barbie), and Ryan Gosling (Ken) said:

"[He] didn't tell anyone a thing. And then all of a sudden over the weekend he was announced. We came into work on Monday we were like 'Dude, how long have you been holding this in for?' And he's like, 'Two months.'"

How you keep something like that a secret for that long is beyond me. It's certainly beyond Liu, who said, "I would have combusted." He also mentioned that Gatwa has to get security for himself and his family. The sadness of that is pretty heavy, but it makes sense.