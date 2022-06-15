We Desperately Overanalyzed The Amazing First Look At Ryan Gosling As Ken In The New Barbie Movie

If there's one thing you should know about me, it's that according to the hot pink VHS tape "Barbie Birthday Party at Walt Disney World, EPCOT" I watched ad nauseum in 1994 (and many, many more times as an adult to celebrate friends' birthdays), I am a certified "Friend of Barbie." Since the casting announcements for Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's "Barbie" film have been rolling out, I've been /Film's resident "Barbie" speculator. I was already proven correct in my prediction that Simu Liu would be playing a Ken doll in addition to Ryan Gosling's Ken doll, and the validation has made me feel the same way as Billy Madison when he won the 2nd grade spelling bee.

And today, Warner Bros. gave us our first look at Ryan Gosling's Ken, and dear reader, life in plastic certainly is fantastic.

Warner Bros.

Gosling's Ken is seen leaning against a hot pink pillar in what can only be assumed is Barbie's Dreamhouse (but it could very well be the Malibu Beach House), while donning white-blonde hair, a perfectly hemmed denim vest with just enough fraying on the shoulders, pristine pressed matching denim jeans, abdominal muscles that look to have been sculpted out of hard, human plastic, and visible Calvin Klein inspired underwear that read, "Ken." The viral era of "Hey Girl" Ryan Gosling has been yassified to "Hey Barbie Girl," and I would absolutely go party with him. Ah, ah, ah, yeah!