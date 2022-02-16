Kate McKinnon Joins Margot Robbie's Cinematic Barbie Dreamhouse
It's starting to feel like Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie is just messing with us at this point, because it feels impossible that a movie could exist with a cast this unbelievably incredible. We've known for a while now that Margot Robbie was set to produce the film through her LuckyChap Entertainment company and star as Ms. Barbara Millicent Roberts, and that Ryan Gosling was cast as her right-hand man, Ken. However, we've been getting slammed with incredible "Barbie" casting news over the last few weeks, starting with the delightful America Ferrera, followed up by Xu Shang-Chi himself, Simu Liu.
Well, the Barbie world keeps getting better and better because today we've learned that comedy goddess Kate McKinnon is reuniting with her "Bombshell" co-star and becoming a Barbie girl. Well, hopefully, she's a Barbie girl. We still have no idea just what kind of story Gerwig and co-writer Noah Baumbach have up their tiny, sparkly, velcroed sleeves.
Knowing Gerwig's flair for subverting tropes and her dedication to providing quality stories about women, there's no way this is going to be the typical "Barbie" story people are likely anticipating. Pairing Gerwig up with LuckyChap's history of showcasing complex stories like "I, Tonya," "Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)," and "Promising Young Woman," feels like a winning combination. As with the other recent casting announcements, there's yet to be any confirmation on who McKinnon will be playing.
Could she be a regular, normal human character? Probably. Is it more fun to take a visit into the world of Barbie's characters and fantasy cast her, instead? ABSOLUTELY.
Please let Kate McKinnon play Midge
Given McKinnon's blonde hair, it'd be easy to cast her as one of Barbie's sisters, Skipper or Kelly, but if there's any good left in the universe, Kate McKinnon will get to play Barbie's BFF, Midge. First introduced in 1963, Midge has been through the Barbie ringer. The adorable redhead has been married, unmarried, pregnant, a mom, and revamped completely as an independent woman. When Midge first came on the scene, she was designed specifically to combat the growing controversies over Barbie's "sexually intimidating" appearance. Despite her history in the Barbie world, Midge has never been given a confirmed role in any of the nearly 30 animated movies centered on Barbie.
Midge was featured in the Barbie "Life in the Dreamhouse" series, but when the show was canceled in favor of "Dreamhouse Adventures," Midge was kicked out and replaced by the tomboy pro-skater doll, Renee. McKinnon would be perfect to play the role of the "childhood best friend struggling to accept she's been replaced in a new adult friendship" a la "Bridesmaids," and since Midge and Renee are both currently single, they should absolutely spend the movie fighting over who is Barbie's true bestie only to fall in love with each other and live happily ever after.