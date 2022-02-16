Kate McKinnon Joins Margot Robbie's Cinematic Barbie Dreamhouse

It's starting to feel like Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie is just messing with us at this point, because it feels impossible that a movie could exist with a cast this unbelievably incredible. We've known for a while now that Margot Robbie was set to produce the film through her LuckyChap Entertainment company and star as Ms. Barbara Millicent Roberts, and that Ryan Gosling was cast as her right-hand man, Ken. However, we've been getting slammed with incredible "Barbie" casting news over the last few weeks, starting with the delightful America Ferrera, followed up by Xu Shang-Chi himself, Simu Liu.

Well, the Barbie world keeps getting better and better because today we've learned that comedy goddess Kate McKinnon is reuniting with her "Bombshell" co-star and becoming a Barbie girl. Well, hopefully, she's a Barbie girl. We still have no idea just what kind of story Gerwig and co-writer Noah Baumbach have up their tiny, sparkly, velcroed sleeves.

Knowing Gerwig's flair for subverting tropes and her dedication to providing quality stories about women, there's no way this is going to be the typical "Barbie" story people are likely anticipating. Pairing Gerwig up with LuckyChap's history of showcasing complex stories like "I, Tonya," "Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)," and "Promising Young Woman," feels like a winning combination. As with the other recent casting announcements, there's yet to be any confirmation on who McKinnon will be playing.

Could she be a regular, normal human character? Probably. Is it more fun to take a visit into the world of Barbie's characters and fantasy cast her, instead? ABSOLUTELY.