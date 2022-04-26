Margot Robbie's Barbie Hits Theaters In July 2023 — See A First Look Now

Come on, Barbie! Let's go party! The Greta Gerwig directed film based on the world's favorite fashion doll, "Barbie" has finally been given a release date. Warner Bros. first made the announcement during their presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, revealing that the doors to the Dreamhouse are set to open on July 21, 2023.

Gerwig co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach, with Margot Robbie starring as the most skilled doll on Earth. Robbie is joined by Ryan Gosling who is playing her plastic hunk companion Ken, with Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, and Will Ferrell. The announcement also came with our first look at Robbie as the titular Barbie girl, looking so incredibly perfect you can practically hear the collective screams of every inner child in the world losing their minds.

The first look at Margot Robbie as Barbie! Itâ€™s fantastic! pic.twitter.com/bGsltRXaYx — Fandango (@Fandango) April 26, 2022

Barbie is seen wearing a blue and white striped halter top, blue and white polka dotted headband, a chunky blue and white bracelet, a trademark smile, and sitting behind the wheel of her hot pink Barbie Convertible. Robbie is clearly taking the role seriously, having told Vogue that she recognizes the role "comes with a lot of baggage ... but with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it." Barbie is one of the most easily identifiable figures in pop culture, and also one of the most polarizing. Fortunately, with people like Gerwig, Baumbach, and Robbie at the helm, the stereotypical associations of Barbie will be dismantled, subverted, and an absolute blast to watch.