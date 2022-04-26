Margot Robbie's Barbie Hits Theaters In July 2023 — See A First Look Now
Come on, Barbie! Let's go party! The Greta Gerwig directed film based on the world's favorite fashion doll, "Barbie" has finally been given a release date. Warner Bros. first made the announcement during their presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, revealing that the doors to the Dreamhouse are set to open on July 21, 2023.
Gerwig co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach, with Margot Robbie starring as the most skilled doll on Earth. Robbie is joined by Ryan Gosling who is playing her plastic hunk companion Ken, with Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, and Will Ferrell. The announcement also came with our first look at Robbie as the titular Barbie girl, looking so incredibly perfect you can practically hear the collective screams of every inner child in the world losing their minds.
The first look at Margot Robbie as Barbie! Itâ€™s fantastic! pic.twitter.com/bGsltRXaYx
Barbie is seen wearing a blue and white striped halter top, blue and white polka dotted headband, a chunky blue and white bracelet, a trademark smile, and sitting behind the wheel of her hot pink Barbie Convertible. Robbie is clearly taking the role seriously, having told Vogue that she recognizes the role "comes with a lot of baggage ... but with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it." Barbie is one of the most easily identifiable figures in pop culture, and also one of the most polarizing. Fortunately, with people like Gerwig, Baumbach, and Robbie at the helm, the stereotypical associations of Barbie will be dismantled, subverted, and an absolute blast to watch.
Giving Barbie the movie she deserves
"People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't,'" Robbie told Vogue.
Based on this first look, we can be rest assured that the heart of Barbie is being well taken care of, unlike all of those plastic Barbie heart necklaces that were chewed to death in the 1990s by overeager pets and ... weird kids with a mad case of the chomps. The look of Robbie's Barbie in this photo resembles her "Gidget" inspired look from the 1960s, which is even more fascinating. What time period will this take place in? Are we going to get Barbie looks from over the ages? If Gerwig finds a way to give us 1993's "Earring Magic Ken," some of us might actually explode with joy. It's me. I'm some of us.
Production on "Barbie" first began earlier this year in London, and is one of a handful of Mattel properties getting the movie treatment. J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot signed on yesterday for the upcoming "Hot Wheels" film, and projects centered on the Magic 8 Ball, Polly Pocket, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, Chatty Kathy/Betsy Wetsy, and "Masters of the Universe" are all on the horizon. "Barbie" is arguably the most popular product on Mattel's line, and despite her years of appearing in movies, events, and webshows, she's never been given the full cinematic treatment. The live-action movie is great news for Barbie girls everywhere, because, uhhh, look above for an example of what we've been dealing with until now.