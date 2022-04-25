J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Is The Latest Company To Somehow Try To Make A Hot Wheels Movie

The Mattel toy company is making some massive cinematic plays, with their upcoming "Barbie" movie being joined by a possible movie based on their popular "Hot Wheels" line of toy cars. Legendary Pictures talked about making a "Hot Wheels" movie all the way back in 2011, with Warner Bros. pushing forward into development later in 2019. It really seemed like it might finally be happening when Neil Widener and Gavin James (the team behind the upcoming "San Andreas 2" and "Now You See Me 3") were hired to write the script, but today's latest update all but confirms that the tiny toy car movie of our childhood dreams is finally racing our way.

J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot production banner has signed on to help produce "Hot Wheels" with Mattel Films and Warner Bros. Start your engines, because this movie is finally on the right track.

The specific plotline for "Hot Wheels" is still trapped inside some mint condition packaging, but Warner Bros. has provided a description that says, "The high-throttle action film will bring to life this beloved, multi-generational franchise and showcase some of the world's hottest and sleekest cars, monster trucks and motorcycles." Look, we're about to get our tenth installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise, and it's high-time someone dared to make another fast car franchise. I want "Hot Wheels" to do well if only because it'll get us one step closer to a "Street Sharks" movie.