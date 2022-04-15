Greta Gerwig's Barbie Rounds Out Cast With Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell

Are you starring in "Barbie," Warner Bros.' and Greta Gerwig's upcoming live-action movie based on Mattel's world-famous doll line and multimedia franchise? Well you are now!

But seriously, folks, it seems like half of Hollywood has signed on to star in either "Barbie," Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," or Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" sequel since 2022 began (with the other half starring in the latest Marvel or DC project, if not more than one of those things at once). Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are leading the charge in Gerwig's film as Barbie and Ken, with the "Lady Bird" and "Little Women" director calling the shots from a script she co-wrote with Noah Baumbach. Also onboard are (*deep breath*) America Ferrara, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Ariana Greenblatt, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, and Will Ferrell.

As if all that wasn't enough, Deadline is now reporting that Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou have also boarded Gerwig's "Barbie" movie. I would say the film is surely done casting by this point, but I'm still not entirely convinced that I'm not in this movie, too.