Will Ferrell Joins Margot Robbie In Greta Gerwig's Barbie Movie

Production is already underway on the film, which was written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. In addition to Robbie and Gosling as the iconic plastic pair, the cast also includes America Ferrara ("Ugly Betty"), Simu Liu ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"), Alexandra Shipp ("Tragedy Girls"), and Kate McKinnon ("Bombshell"). In case you're worried that the dreamhouse is getting a little crowded, fret not: these actors aren't all necessarily playing characters in Barbie's world. According to THR's sources, there is a meta aspect to the film, with Ferrell allegedly playing the CEO of a toy company. Whether or not that company is Mattel is anyone's best guess, but the reveal is enough to get fans theorizing about what shape this movie will take.

Ferrell already has some experience playing a toy-connected, business-minded CEO, as he played the cartoonishly evil Lord Business in "The Lego Movie." The comedian has incredible range, doing subtle subversive comedy like "Stranger Than Fiction" while also being able to wild out in films like "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" and "Anchorman." Whatever Gerwig and the gang have in store for him, it's sure to be a lot of fun. The sheer number of talented actors signed on, along with Gerwig, means this might be a "Barbie" movie with a bigger audience than just school-aged girls, like the animated features that already exist. (As a former babysitter, I guarantee that Gerwig's film will be more watchable, no matter what.)

This will be Ferrell's first major film role since the hit-or-miss "Eurovision Song Contest," but fans can also catch him on "The Shrink Next Door" with fellow funny guy Paul Rudd on Apple TV+.

"Barbie" is currently slated for a 2023 release.