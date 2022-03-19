Alexandra Shipp Joins Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling In The Barbie Movie

Alexandra Shipp is getting ready to become a Barbie girl, as she's joined the cast of the live-action "Barbie" film, according to Variety. The film is directed by the Academy Award-nominated Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. There is a joke there somewhere, but I didn't sleep enough to make it.

We don't know much about the film yet, but we do know that it was written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. It's centered around the ubiquitous doll that I have disliked since childhood for so very many reasons. That said, you put Gerwig on something like this and you're going to make it impossible for me to hate it and there is a part of me that is angry about that. You add Shipp, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, and Ariana Greenblatt, and now I can't do anything but love this.

See? Now I'm going to have to scalp a Barbie in protest. (Kidding. You do not need to hide your dolls from me.)