How Alexandra Shipp Spiced Up Her Tick, Tick... BOOM! Audition Tape [Interview]

So, I assume you're a pretty big musical theater nerd, yourself.

I do love musical theater, yes.

Were you super familiar with "Tick, Tick... Boom!" before getting the role?

I actually was not familiar with "Tick, Tick... Boom!" I knew of Jonathan Larson from "Rent," I was a big fan of "Rent." And so when I initially got the audition, I threw myself into as much information as I possibly could find because I hadn't seen it on stage before. So I found clips on Instagram and YouTube and I listened to the soundtrack and I did a deep dive into who Jonathan Larson was and how he got to where he got. And I became that much more of a fan.

What drew you to Susan in particular?

I think that one of my favorite things about Susan is that she is a hopeless romantic. I can identify with that and the way that she loves Jonathan, and then ultimately the way that she loves her art, which is dancing. Those are her two great loves. And I was excited to throw myself into deepening my understanding of love when it comes to relationships and my love for dance. I did not consider myself a dancer before this job. I was the queen of the robot. You know what I mean? I was not a good dancer, but in tackling this role, I was able to kind of overcome myself and really find a flow and a groove within my physical body.

Yeah, so thinking about her love of art and her love for Jonathan, she has this speech to him, in the middle of their fight, where she tells him, "you're thinking of me as the girlfriend and you as the artist." It's interesting that we see everything through Jon's eyes and so when he loses sight of Susan, so do we. What was it like for you to portray that?

I think that what's so interesting about this movie is that, when you have it from someone's perspective, someone narrating it the way that Jonathan does in "Tick, Tick... Boom!" you do see that perspective. But the thing about artists is that art is their first love. They're focused on what they're doing and at times, other things, or people can fall to the wayside, whether it's his relationship with his girlfriend, his relationship with his best friend, whatever that looks like. It can be really hard when you're hyper focused on your craft and on what you're doing. And to play that with Susan for this film just shows how easy it is for that to happen. And how everyone, whether you are an artist or you have a scientific brain, it's slowing down and appreciating the people around you. And being in the present. That is really monumental to happiness.

The movie is also full of artists who all have different perspectives on ... how you sacrifice art or what you sacrifice for art. What's it like for you, as an artist, reading all these perspectives, and working through Susan's approach versus Jon's versus Michael's?

With Susan, she's an artist who's working through an injury, and in every industry, there are setbacks, there are ebbs and flows. As an actor, there are times when I'm working a whole bunch and then there are times when I'm not working at all. And these things can affect us emotionally and mentally, but it's how we come out of it that I think really defines us as individual individuals. And for Susan, she wasn't going to let this injury stop her from doing what she has always wanted to do, which is be a dancer and love being a dancer. And I can identify with that so much because there are times when I'm like, am I doing what I need to be doing right now, what I should be doing? Why am I doing it, especially when I'm not working? And the truth is, yes. If this is something that you love, this is something that you're passionate about. You have to do it. There's nothing else that you can do. And that's 100% Susan.