Tick, Tick... BOOM! Writer Steven Levenson On Crafting A Love Letter To Musicals [Interview]

I don't know about you, but this feels like it's been a year of musicals and you've had this and you've had Dear Evan Hansen. What do you think are the challenges, or what have been the challenges for you of making stage musicals work on screen?

Well, I think there are many inherent challenges to it. I think that the biggest one is there's just a barrier of entry with singing for audiences. In theater, on stage, that convention is just so well-worn, that when somebody opens their mouth to sing in the middle of a scene, we don't really question it. But on film today, you just can't do that. You have to really understand conceptually what the singing is about, you have to really ground it in something and you have to really clear the vocabulary of how you're using the singing. Otherwise the audience is confused or turned off, or it just feels kind of cheesy.

So for this film, that language was really the performance. It was this solo show at the center of the movie that was our way into the singing. The singing always came out of Jon telling the story, and then the singing could kind of permeate his memories and be part of the whole story, but we always wanted to ground it in this real, actual performance. Which I think gives it more of a sense of realism and is maybe a little bit easier for an audience to accept that somebody is singing on a stage, doing a concert.

But I think the other challenge, which is a really fun challenge, is that you want to figure out how to make songs dynamic and compelling on film. On stage, you really can have a character just stand there and sing and it can be incredibly magnetic. And on film, you can't really do that. I mean, you have to figure out how to capture singing cinematically and make it feel part of this thread of this film. That was really fun, working with Lin and with the whole team and trying to devise these numbers basically, really make these all full sequences where we really knew what we were seeing and the story we were telling every time.

So what were some of those decisions and conversations? Because there are those big musical sequences and then there's like... "Green Green Dress" just plays on the radio.

Yes! Lin from the beginning felt very maximalist about the score in a really exciting way, which was just, "These songs are amazing. How many can we get in here? And how many ways can we sneak in as many of them as we can?" So yes, "Green Green Dress" plays on the radio and you have a song like "Sugar," which was actually in the original show that he sings a little riff of to Ira Weitzman in the diner at one point.

We tried to put in all the songs that we could in all of the ways that we could, but I think there were certain songs that just immediately jumped out to us as being kind of cinematic, I suppose, for lack of a better word, or theatrical, like "No More." These songs that really feel like they live really firmly in his imagination, and those we knew would be big set pieces.

Then there are certain songs that are, yes, much more grounded in reality, much more grounded in really simple human emotion. It was just, yeah, trying to figure out how to calibrate all of that. Really, so much of the credit for that goes to Lin, in figuring out tonally, how to move between those worlds and those sequences. But always, I think the guiding principle was that we're moving inside of Jonathan's mind, we're moving inside of his imagination.

So if he's beginning a song on stage, it can become a rap that Black Thought is doing in the middle of Times Square. It can become a music video, because that's what Jonathan is seeing in his mind, even if what we the audience would really be seeing is Jonathan Larson on stage rapping.