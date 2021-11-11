Tick, Tick...BOOM! Early Buzz Has Overwhelming Love For Lin-Manuel Miranda's Jonathan Larson Tribute

Starting from home base, /Film's own Shania Russell can only find the movie's sincerity as a slight negative, and even then it's actually a positive.

Tick, Tick... Boom! made me swoon. A love letter to theater kids penned by theater kids and scored by a Broadway legend. Much like its director, this movie is all energy and enthusiasm! Being incredibly earnest may be its greatest flaw, but also doubles as a magical asset. — shania, but spooky 👻 (@siriuslyshania) November 11, 2021

Several tweets indicate that the film spends much of its runtime tugging at the heartstrings, so have your tissues at the ready.

LOVED @Lin_Manuel's #TickTickBoom. Never saw Andrew Garfield on screen tonight. Instead I witnessed Jonathan Larson come back to life for 2 hours. I've still not gotten over Jonathan dying so young and with so much left to give. May have shed some tears in the dusty theater. pic.twitter.com/UyTuvq6QI9 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) November 11, 2021

#TickTickBoomMovie is a moving love letter to passionate artists whoâ€™ve sacrificed for their art despite the odds. Andrew Garfield is terrific. Director Lin-Manuel Miranda demonstrates an assured, cinematic visual dexterity. The profundity of musical numbers shines. @ticktickboom pic.twitter.com/MU3LZHLZyT — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 11, 2021

Evidently, Lin-Manuel Miranda made a theater-kid-friendly movie. Who could have predicted?

Lin-Manuel Mirandaâ€™s tick, tickâ€¦BOOM! is a stunner and the best musical of the year. Andrew Garfield has never been better, Robin de Jesus is perfect and the film is packed with theatrical legend cameos that will make you scream. #ticktickboom — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) November 11, 2021

TICK TICK BOOM is a love letter to theater, to artists, to writers, and to Gen X. And this Gen X theatre kid is SO HAPPY. Absolutely loved it and couldn't think of a better way to celebrate my birthday. Andrew Garfield is FANTASTIC! Give Robin De Jesus a movie! #ticktickBOOM pic.twitter.com/TehRfLt0NS — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) November 11, 2021

Still can't get over the audience reaction to tick, tick...BOOM! at AFI last night. Raucous and lit like a firecracker and popping off at the end of every musical number. One of the best theatrical experiences I've ever had. #ticktickboom #afifest pic.twitter.com/vHFkwTjt2a — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) November 11, 2021

Regardless of how folks feel about the film, the praise for Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson is unanimous so far.

A few people have asked me what Andrew Garfieldâ€™s â€œOscar sceneâ€ is in #TickTickBoom and Iâ€™m just like â€œLol, you mean EVERY scene?â€ https://t.co/2RUp4fSPyL pic.twitter.com/7lBIKDrOXm — Zach Gilbert @ AFI Fest (@zachbgilbert) November 11, 2021

#TickTickBoom is absolutely astounding! A beautiful ode to broadway & creatives. Andrew Garfield BECOMES Jonathan Larson delivering a powerhouse performance unlike anything Iâ€™ve ever seen from him before. He continues to cement himself as one of the great actors of our generation pic.twitter.com/91XuxSXq0n — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) November 11, 2021

The rest is all gravy, baby:

Tick, tickâ€¦BOOM! is about a theater lover by a theater lover for a theater lover. A phenomenal film that takes you inside the mind of Jonathan Larson. Andrew Garfield delivers a tour-de-force performance & becomes Jonathan Larson. One of the best films of the year. #TickTickBoom pic.twitter.com/mmtRL4Qzk7 — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) November 11, 2021

Andrew Garfield is so fucking good in Tick,Tickâ€¦Boom! that he transforms into Jonathan Larson without any sort of gimmick whatsoever. He legit put his hair up and became Jonathan Larson. Iâ€™m seriously blown away. This is a next level performance. #TickTickBoom #AndrewGarfield pic.twitter.com/fRhSWWNc8u — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) November 11, 2021

Andrew Garfield gives the best performance of his career in Lin-Manuel Mirandaâ€™s #TickTickBoom, a mightily moving adaptation of Jonathan Larsonâ€™s musical that retains its source materialâ€™s sincere – but sobering – soulfulness. Time to make some adjustments in Best Actor. pic.twitter.com/XAIeHA2b2V — Zach Gilbert @ AFI Fest (@zachbgilbert) November 11, 2021

Meet Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson in one of the best musicals of the year. And hello best actor race #TickTickBoom. #oscars pic.twitter.com/EzK04MVWJW — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) November 11, 2021

Go see @Lin_Manuel's Tick Tick... Boom!; a remarkably confident debut from that far too talented EG-T adjacent bastard. Especially loved the All That Jazz style editing, combining separate timelines into an dizzying whole. A perfect part for Andrew Garfield too. You will enjoy! — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 11, 2021

Andrew Garfieldâ€™s performance in the earnest and energetic Tick Tick Boom is spellbinding. Some of his best work to date. Also major props to Robin de JesÃºs whoâ€™s a heartbreaker in this. Also SO many cameos in this for musical theater fans to enjoy. — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) November 11, 2021

WOW!! @Lin_Manuel Miranda directed the hell out of #TickTickBOOM & itâ€™s sensational! A powerful, rousing, life-affirming musical that truly honors #JonathanLarson â€" #AndrewGarfield gives the Oscar-worthy performance of his career & #AlexandraShipp is magnificent! SEE IT ASAP! pic.twitter.com/YSjwnTI1tN — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) November 11, 2021

Lin-Manuel Miranda's #TickTickBoom is marvelously assembled. Andrew Garfieldâ€™s Jonathan Larson is a wonder to behold. A songbird that stands as his best yet. Vanessa Hudgens and Robin de Jesus are lusciously rich. Alice Brooks is an angel on earth with a camera. @AFIFEST #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BuNaskFMbj — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) November 11, 2021