Amy Schumer Left The Barbie Movie For A Pretty Damn Good Reason

Amy Schumer has a new show coming out called "Life & Beth," in which she examines how her character got to where she is in life, relationships, and career. Sometimes we make choices unintentionally, or just let things happen, and regret them later. Schumer, however, made a deliberate choice in passing on playing the lead in the upcoming "Barbie" film. I do not blame her one bit. I'm of the generation before the Barbie empire started to acknowledge the damage it was doing to children's self-esteem with an unachievable body type and ... well, I'm sure I don't have to explain any of this to you. I'm also creeped out by dolls – because they'll murder you in your sleep — so this was never going to be up my alley. I figured I should get that out of the way before I dive in.

Schumer dropped out of "Barbie" because of what were reportedly "scheduling conflicts," but as she recently told The Hollywood Reporter, it was more than that. She said, "They definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it." She explained that she has written Barbie as an inventor, but that the studio asked her to have Barbie's invention be "a high heel made of Jell-O," and that she'd been sent a pair of Manolo Blahniks to celebrate. Jell-O? I don't ... what?

Schumer said, "The idea that that's just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, 'You've got the wrong gal.'"