Life & Beth Trailer: Amy Schumer Looks Backward To Move Forward

The pandemic has led a lot of people to rethink their careers and their lives in general. It's something that happens to the best of us at different points in our lives anyway, but the need to examine our past choices has come up a lot in recent days. In the new trailer for the upcoming Hulu comedy series "Life & Beth," a seemly successful woman is taking stock of where she is and trying to come up with a plan for a life that actually makes her happy.

The series stars Amy Schumer (who will soon be seen elsewhere on Hulu in the second season of "Only Murders in the Building") as Beth, a woman who seems to have it all. She's got a great job, a boyfriend, and a great place to live. It's what you're "supposed" to have, but Beth isn't happy. She and her friends are feeling too old to be in clubs, her relationship isn't what she wants, and selling wine for a living just isn't cutting it anymore.

But a sudden incident (which appears to be medical) causes Beth to take a long look at her life and see what she wants to change. Flashbacks will take Beth back to her life as a teenager, which allows her to see exactly how she became who she is. We don't see any of that in the trailer, and I wish we did. I like that conceit, and I'm sort of surprised that it was left out of the preview. But the trailer still offers plenty to entice audiences, as you can see below.