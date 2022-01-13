Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Cast Somehow Gets Better, Adds Shirley MacLaine And Amy Schumer

Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" was one of those series that seemed to fly under the radar until, all at once, it felt like everybody started tuning in for the murder-mystery hijinks at the Arconia. Stars Steve Martin (who also co-created the show with John Hoffman) and Martin Short have since received individual SAG nods for their acting in season 1, with their co-lead Selena Gomez landing a joint nod only as part of the series' ensemble. That feels like a disservice given how essential Gomez is to the show's uniquely comforting mix of comedy, mystery, and pathos ... but I digress.

Anyway, the announcement of this year's SAG nominees gave Short the chance to offer an update on "Only Murders in the Building" season 2, which is now in production on its third and fourth episodes. In doing so, he also revealed two brand-new cast members who will be checking into the Arconia (literally or figuratively) when the show returns (via Deadline):

"Before Christmas, [I shot scenes with] Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer. The quality of actor that this show is attracting makes it endlessly fun to go to work."

He also gave a shout-out to Martin and Gomez, along with the show's writing staff: