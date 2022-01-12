2022 SAG Nominations: House Of Gucci, King Richard, Mare Of Easttown, And More

It's that time of year again: voters are casting ballots and envelopes are being sealed. Yes, awards season is upon us once more, and the latest update comes courtesy of Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson, who announced the nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards via Instagram Live today. This year, the SAG Awards offer a few intriguing developments alongside many unsurprising nominees.

Where TV is concerned, popularity for beloved big names like "Succession" and "Ted Lasso" remains high. Both series picked up five nominations each, including nods for "Succession" cast members Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Brian Cox; meanwhile, "Ted Lasso" celebrates performances from Brett Goldstein, Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Juno Temple. No surprises there. The acting nominations for both film and TV continue to move sluggishly when it comes to inclusion, but here's something to get hyped about: "Squid Game" just made SAG Awards history as the first foreign language TV nominee. This includes acting nominations for Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, and the show's stunt ensemble.

On the film side of things, there's some love for "CODA," the coming-of-age drama about a hearing child of deaf adults. The film features a cast partially filled by deaf actors and picked up nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and Supporting Male Actor for Troy Kotsur. This makes Korsur and his cast members the first disabled performers to receive nominations in the 28 years of SAG Awards history. Elsewhere, "King Richard," earned a couple nods for its majority non-white cast, including Motion Picture Cast and a nomination for leading man Will Smith. Jennifer Hudson just received her second SAG nomination for her role as Aretha Franklin in "Respect," which is a category she shares with fellow second career nominee Lady Gaga. Critical-darling "The Power of the Dog" was surprisingly missing from Motion Picture Cast, but did pick up acting nominations for Benedict Cumberbatch, ​​Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Kirsten Dunst.

Below is the complete list of 2022 SAG Awards nominations, for both Film and TV. Winners will be revealed at the ceremony set for February 27, 2022.

SAG 2022 Film Nominees

Emilia Jones in CODA Apple TV+

Motion Picture Cast

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard


Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth


Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos


Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog


Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing


Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

SAG 2022 TV Nominees

A masked guard in a pink jumpsuit in Squid Game Netflix

Drama Series Ensemble:

The Handmaid's Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone


Comedy Series Ensemble:

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso


Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries:

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown


Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries:

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown


Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession


Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

HoYeon Jung, Squid Game

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show


Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso


Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso


Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series:

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

