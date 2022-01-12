2022 SAG Nominations: House Of Gucci, King Richard, Mare Of Easttown, And More
It's that time of year again: voters are casting ballots and envelopes are being sealed. Yes, awards season is upon us once more, and the latest update comes courtesy of Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson, who announced the nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards via Instagram Live today. This year, the SAG Awards offer a few intriguing developments alongside many unsurprising nominees.
Where TV is concerned, popularity for beloved big names like "Succession" and "Ted Lasso" remains high. Both series picked up five nominations each, including nods for "Succession" cast members Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Brian Cox; meanwhile, "Ted Lasso" celebrates performances from Brett Goldstein, Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Juno Temple. No surprises there. The acting nominations for both film and TV continue to move sluggishly when it comes to inclusion, but here's something to get hyped about: "Squid Game" just made SAG Awards history as the first foreign language TV nominee. This includes acting nominations for Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, and the show's stunt ensemble.
On the film side of things, there's some love for "CODA," the coming-of-age drama about a hearing child of deaf adults. The film features a cast partially filled by deaf actors and picked up nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and Supporting Male Actor for Troy Kotsur. This makes Korsur and his cast members the first disabled performers to receive nominations in the 28 years of SAG Awards history. Elsewhere, "King Richard," earned a couple nods for its majority non-white cast, including Motion Picture Cast and a nomination for leading man Will Smith. Jennifer Hudson just received her second SAG nomination for her role as Aretha Franklin in "Respect," which is a category she shares with fellow second career nominee Lady Gaga. Critical-darling "The Power of the Dog" was surprisingly missing from Motion Picture Cast, but did pick up acting nominations for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Kirsten Dunst.
Below is the complete list of 2022 SAG Awards nominations, for both Film and TV. Winners will be revealed at the ceremony set for February 27, 2022.
SAG 2022 Film Nominees
Motion Picture Cast
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
SAG 2022 TV Nominees
Drama Series Ensemble:
The Handmaid's Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Comedy Series Ensemble:
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries:
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries:
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
HoYeon Jung, Squid Game
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series:
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game