Dune Screenwriter Suggests Sequel Will Set Up A Third Movie, Of Course

Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" has been nominated for a whopping 10 Academy Awards including best picture, and rightly so. I have a deep and unabashed love for this film, which is interesting since I don't love the book. I do have great respect for the worldbuilding, but the film just moved me in a way that Frank Herbert's novel didn't. We have "Dune: Part Two" being worked on, and how that wasn't greenlit the second the studio saw the first cut of "Dune" is an unfathomable mystery to me. Still, it's happening, and it's likely not going to be the last project in this universe that we're going to see.

"Dune" and "Dune Part Two" writer Jon Spaihts recently spoke to The Playlist and was asked about leaving the door open at the end of the second film for a third. Spaihts replied, "Yes. Frank Herbert wrote six novels, I believe, with a seventh partially completed upon his death that was completed [posthumously] by his son." I'm very willing to watch seven "Dune" films if they're as good as the first one. That isn't all.