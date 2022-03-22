Christopher Nolan Recruits Alex Wolff For Oppenheimer, Mission To Cast Everyone In Hollywood Nearly Complete

At this point, it seems like it's easier to start listing all of the Hollywood actors not cast in Christopher Nolan's WWII drama, "Oppenheimer." For those keeping score at home, the cast "Oppenheimer" already includes Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Jason Clarke, Benny Safdie, Rami Malek, Jack Quaid, Michael Angarano, Josh Peck, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, James D'Arcy, Matthias Schweighöfer, Alden Ehrenreich, Matthew Modine, David Dastmalchian, David Krumholtz, Scott Grimes, Devon Bostick, Emma Dumont, Dylan Arnold, and a partridge in a pear tree. I swear, the cast of "Oppenheimer" is so stacked, it feels like someone's Tumblr fancast come to life.

Now, "Hereditary," "Pig," and "Old" star Alex Wolff has accepted his RSVP to apparently the hottest cinematic ticket in town. "Oppenheimer" is currently shooting in New Mexico, but actors are still being added to the production. Reportedly, due to Nolan's highly secretive production process, some of the actors are signing on to the project without knowing what role they're taking on. Wolff's role has not yet been reported but given the fact that "Oppenheimer" is about the theoretical physicist (played by Murphy) whose research led to the creation of the atomic bomb, Wolff's role will likely be someone who actually existed. This movie is also going to be, like, twenty-five hours long at this rate, because if every actor listed only has two minutes of dialogue, that's already 50 minutes of screentime.