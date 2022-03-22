Christopher Nolan Recruits Alex Wolff For Oppenheimer, Mission To Cast Everyone In Hollywood Nearly Complete
At this point, it seems like it's easier to start listing all of the Hollywood actors not cast in Christopher Nolan's WWII drama, "Oppenheimer." For those keeping score at home, the cast "Oppenheimer" already includes Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Jason Clarke, Benny Safdie, Rami Malek, Jack Quaid, Michael Angarano, Josh Peck, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, James D'Arcy, Matthias Schweighöfer, Alden Ehrenreich, Matthew Modine, David Dastmalchian, David Krumholtz, Scott Grimes, Devon Bostick, Emma Dumont, Dylan Arnold, and a partridge in a pear tree. I swear, the cast of "Oppenheimer" is so stacked, it feels like someone's Tumblr fancast come to life.
Now, "Hereditary," "Pig," and "Old" star Alex Wolff has accepted his RSVP to apparently the hottest cinematic ticket in town. "Oppenheimer" is currently shooting in New Mexico, but actors are still being added to the production. Reportedly, due to Nolan's highly secretive production process, some of the actors are signing on to the project without knowing what role they're taking on. Wolff's role has not yet been reported but given the fact that "Oppenheimer" is about the theoretical physicist (played by Murphy) whose research led to the creation of the atomic bomb, Wolff's role will likely be someone who actually existed. This movie is also going to be, like, twenty-five hours long at this rate, because if every actor listed only has two minutes of dialogue, that's already 50 minutes of screentime.
Nolan's cinematic breakup revenge
After a 19-year relationship, the breakup between Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros. was massive. His films like "The Dark Knight" trilogy and "Dunkirk" were huge releases for the duo, but after Warner Bros. revealed its plan to release its entire 2021 slate both in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day, Christopher Nolan dumped Warner Bros. Nolan was not quiet about the separation either, going as far as to call HBO Max "the worst streaming service" (he's wrong, for the record) and taking his talents to Universal Pictures for "Oppenheimer."
Given the massive cast of A-listers, it feels like this is Nolan's version of breaking up with someone, doing everything in his power to look as incredible as possible, and trying to make his ex regret ever letting him go in the first place. Then again, WB might also be too busy counting the money they made off "The Batman" to be concerned with their ex's attempts to make them jealous. Regardless of his reasoning for needing such an unbelievably impressive cast, Nolan's first film following the big Warner Bros. break-up is going all out.
"Oppenheimer" is scheduled for theatrical release on July 21, 2023.