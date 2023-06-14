Warner Bros. Is Thirsty To Get Christopher Nolan Back, But Will New BFF Universal Let It Happen?

It's a tale as old as time. Two parties come together, discover that they share a remarkable amount of chemistry, and strike up a rich and mutually rewarding relationship that carries them through all sorts of highs and lows. Sometimes, however, those lows can be too difficult to weather and that ol' fashioned excuse of irreconcilable differences rears its terrible head. But maybe the grass isn't always greener on the other side. Like all the best love stories, this wouldn't feel complete without at least the possibility of a second chance.

Okay, so maybe the saga of director Christopher Nolan and his incredibly public parting of ways with Warner Bros. for the more filmmaker-friendly shores of Universal Pictures isn't quite as romantic as all that. But you have to admit — it made for a great piece of drama at the time, when one-time parent company AT&T chose to completely shake up the theatrical marketplace with its day-and-date streaming plan with HBO Max (now known as Max, of course) back in 2020. The consequence of that scheme meant completely alienating all the biggest champions of the big screen experience, with Nolan notoriously firing back at the studio like a scorned lover and going so far as to say that WB transformed itself from "the greatest movie studio" to "the worst streaming service." Wild.

The ongoing soap opera isn't over just yet, though. In a new profile over at Variety about WB co-CEOs and co-chairpeople Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, it was revealed that the pair are currently making overtures to woo their golden goose back to the studio he once called home. Never let love die, folks!