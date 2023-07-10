More Than 20,000 Real Movie Fans Have Already Booked Barbie And Oppenheimer Double Features

Greta Gerwig's seemingly light fantasy "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's seemingly terse biopic "Oppenheimer" are both being released on July 21, 2023. On the surface, they serve as programming counterpoints, with one being a toy-friendly entertainment for kids, and the other being an Oscar-bait contemplation of humankind's capacity for self-destruction. The kids can go see "Barbie," while the parents take in "Oppenheimer."

As it happens, the counterprogramming didn't work as the honchos at Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures might have imagined. Because "Barbie" was directed by the thoughtful and interesting Gerwig, and "Oppenheimer" was made by film-school hero Nolan, the Venn diagram of people interested in both pictures overlaps a considerable amount. In the lead-up to the two films' releases, many have posited what kind of double feature "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" might make, with some referring to the films as "Barbenheimer." The two films are now one. One can even buy unauthorized "Barbenheimer" T-shirts online in anticipation. Double features are now being frantically arranged by antsy cineastes, eager to see how Nolan's and Gerwig's movies reflect on one another. "Barbie" is 114 minutes. "Oppenheimer" is 180. Audiences are happy to make it an all-day sucker.

Indeed, as was recently reported in Variety, AMC Theaters — looking at the purchases from their Stubs Members — has already booked over 20,000 two-in-one-day screenings for the two films' opening weekend. It seems the programmers at AMC were wise enough to stagger the two films in such a way that they can be watched in a single sitting. These seemingly opposite movies are unwittingly catering to the same crowd.