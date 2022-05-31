Top Gun: Maverick Soars To Record Highs At The Box Office, Leaves Bob's Burgers In The Dust

According to Box Office Mojo, "Top Gun: Maverick" pulled in $126.7 million through Sunday and a staggering $156 million when taking the Monday holiday numbers into account. Amazingly enough, this now marks the first time in Tom Cruise's gigantic, decades-long career that the star has managed to have a film open to $100 million or more. Prior to this, it wasn't even close as "War of the Worlds" was his previous career best with $65 million. So this is a landmark moment in cinema history in a lot of ways, especially since the original "Top Gun" was the movie that cemented him as a superstar. In a way, it's poetic that the long-awaited sequel became the film to cross that benchmark off of his bingo card.

The movie also did gangbusters business internationally, taking in $126 million, meaning that it's already at $282 million worldwide and could well be closer to $300 million by the time I'm done writing this sentence. Even taking the $170 million production budget into account, this is a gigantic win for Paramount, a studio that is already having one hell of a year. We could be looking at a $1 billion hit if things keep going well, and that is so far above and beyond what many of us thought "Top Gun 2" would be able to do. I know I'm having to eat some crow on this one, but frankly, I'm happy to be doing so.