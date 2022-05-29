Top Gun: Maverick Has Won The First A+ CinemaScore Of 2022

"Top Gun: Maverick" has become the first film of 2022 to receive an A+ CinemaScore rating in exit polls from audiences on opening night. Since earlier this month, the Tom Cruise-led sequel has maintained a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes as well. It currently has a Tomatometer rating of 97% and an audience score of 99%.

CinemaScore itself posted the news that "Top Gun: Maverick" had received an A+ on Twitter, as you can see below.

We polled @TopGunMovie: Maverick tonight and audiences gave it an A+! Congrats to @ParamountPics, @TomCruise, and the rest of the cast and crew! Will you be lining up to see the sequel this weekend? #CinemaScore pic.twitter.com/ESnSu9RxkE — CinemaScore (@CinemaScore) May 28, 2022

Director Martin Scorsese once likened CinemaScore to a racetrack or Consumer Reports rating, but it gauges the reactions of moviegoers who are among the first crowds to see films upon their wide release in select cities across North America. This means it's somewhat skewed toward Americans and Canadians who are already interested or excited about a given movie.

Looking back at other films that have received an A+ CinemaScore in the 21st century (via The Wrap), you'll see a predictable run of crowd-pleasing superhero films and family-oriented Disney and Pixar films. However, there are also some movies that might be considered more niche, such as the faith-based films "Courageous," "Miracles from Heaven," "I Can Only Imagine," and "Overcomer."

The A+ CinemaScore of certain movies has been at odds with the critical consensus, as in the case of Mel Gibson's "The Passion of the Christ" and Tyler Perry's "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" and "Why Did I Get Married?" We see the reverse effect coming out of film festivals sometimes, where a movie garners a lot of buzz and earns rapturous reviews, only to have that tempered by slightly less favorable word-of-mouth once it expands beyond the bubble (or outright echo chamber) of the critical community.

With "Top Gun: Maverick," however, the overall audience reaction seems to be in line with that of critics.