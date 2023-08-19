Strays Gets Abandoned At The Box Office With $8.5 Million Opening Weekend

It's a dog's life for R-rated comedies at the box office these days, and "Strays" is the latest unlucky puppy to learn that lesson. Directed by Josh Greenbaum and featuring the voices of Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx, the raunchy talking-animal adventure is heading for an estimated opening weekend of $8.5 million (via The Hollywood Reporter), which will leave it scrapping for fourth place against "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," now in its third weekend.

"Strays" was already starting off on the back foot, since R-rated comedies have become one of the toughest genres to succeed with at the box office. Even with the star power of Jennifer Lawrence onboard, Sony's "No Hard Feelings" wrapped its theatrical run with just $86 million worldwide, which might have turned a profit were it not for the movie's $45 million production budget. Adele Lim's "Joy Ride" was made for a more conservative budget of around $20 million, but struggled amid the crowded summer box office and left domestic theaters with a total of just $12.9 million.

Not helping this movie about animals with celebrity voices is the fact that the celebrities themselves are currently cut off from promoting "Strays." The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike means that actors cannot attend premieres or do press tours, and even if they could, late night talk shows have been shut down since the WGA strike began in May. As seen in the photo above, Ferrell did at least do some promotion for the movie on the stage at CinemaCon back in April with help from Sophie, the border terrier who plays his on-screen counterpart.

Between the VFX requirements and the pay rates for stars like Ferrell and Foxx, "Strays" reportedly had a $45 million budget — meaning it cost about the same as "No Hard Feelings," but is now headed for a considerably smaller box office debut.